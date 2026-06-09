‘Angelina was everything to us’: Family of slain Brownsville sailor reacts to killer’s plea deal

A 21-year-old Navy sailor received a 44-year prison sentence for killing fellow sailor Angelina Resendiz of Brownsville.

Jeremiah Copeland was sentenced Tuesday morning. Before deliberations began, he read a statement in court and apologized to Resendiz's mother for taking her daughter's life.

Copeland pleaded guilty Monday to unpremeditated murder. As part of the deal, aggravated assault and abusive sexual contact charges were removed. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Channel 5 News learned Resendiz died by aggravated assault strangulation.

Tuesday's hearing marked the one-year anniversary of the discovery of her remains. Her body was found on June 9, 2025, in a wooded area near Naval Station Norfolk, about 10 miles from her barracks in Norfolk, Virginia.

Resendiz and Copeland were both stationed there. Resendiz joined the Navy right out of high school.

Angelina's brother, Juan Resendiz, spoke with Channel 5 News after Monday's guilty plea.

"I feel a bit relieved. That's just the start," Juan Resendiz said.

He also read a statement honoring his sister.

"As Angelina's older brother, I want to speak from the heart. Angelina was everything to us. Bright, kind, and full of dreams," Juan Resendiz said. "Losing her has left a hole in our lives that will never fully heal."

Juan Resendiz said he believed the killing was planned.

"I feel like it should have been what was done. It was premeditated; he was already thinking of doing it. He was gonna do it regardless," Juan Resendiz said.

Angelina's mother, Esmeralda Castle, traveled to Virginia for the hearing. She told Copeland she does not hate him, and he told her he was sorry for what he did.

Castle also spoke about Copeland's history before the killing.

"This is the narrative, right? Where they have to talk about Copeland and leading up to Angie's death. There was a pattern with him," Castle said.

According to the ABC affiliate in Norfolk, seven witnesses spoke at the hearing, including friends of Angelina.

Castle remembered her daughter's spirit.

"She knows that she's amazing and confident, and I saw that," Castle said.

Juan Resendiz said the family plans to keep sharing Angelina's story.

"We will keep fighting for justice, and we will never stop sharing her story so others are protected and her light is never forgotten," Juan Resendiz said.

Watch the video above for the full story.