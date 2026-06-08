Man pleads guilty in Brownsville sailor's murder

Angelina Resendiz (KRGV file photo)

The man accused of killing Brownsville sailor Angelina Resendiz has pleaded guilty in connection with her murder.

Culinary Specialist Third Class Jeremiah Copeland pleaded guilty to several charges, including aggravated assault strangulation, indecent recording, obstruction of justice, and making a false official statement.

Copeland was also facing a charge of premeditated murder but instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unpremeditated murder.

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He is facing a sentence of at least 40 years at Leavenworth Federal Prison in Kansas and a dishonorable discharge.

Resendiz went missing on May 29, 2025, and her body was found nearly two weeks later in a wooded area just outside the Virginia naval base where she was stationed.

She was a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy and lived at the Norfolk Naval Station for more than a year.