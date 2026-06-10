Valley mariachi students perform at Carnegie Hall

Students from several Rio Grande Valley school districts performed on Tuesday at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Students from the Roma, Edinburg, Rio Grande City-Grulla and Valley View school districts participated in “Viva El Mariachi! Homenaje a la Música Mexicana!”

According to the Carnegie Hall website, the event celebrates and honors the rich heritage of mariachi music.

For Roma and Valley View, it marks the first time their districts have been invited to perform there.

"It’s such a great way to celebrate our more than 30 years of our tradition of the mariachi program in Roma, and so it's a great way to celebrate the great dedication and hard work of our students in one of the world-renowned stages," Roma ISD Mariachi Program Director Eloy Garza said.

The students spent a year preparing, rehearsing and raising money for the trip.