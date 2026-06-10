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Valley mariachi students perform at Carnegie Hall

Valley mariachi students perform at Carnegie Hall
5 hours 55 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 8:01 PM June 09, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Students from several Rio Grande Valley school districts performed on Tuesday at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Students from the Roma, Edinburg, Rio Grande City-Grulla and Valley View school districts participated in “Viva El Mariachi! Homenaje a la Música Mexicana!”

According to the Carnegie Hall website, the event celebrates and honors the rich heritage of mariachi music.

For Roma and Valley View, it marks the first time their districts have been invited to perform there.

"It’s such a great way to celebrate our more than 30 years of our tradition of the mariachi program in Roma, and so it's a great way to celebrate the great dedication and hard work of our students in one of the world-renowned stages," Roma ISD Mariachi Program Director Eloy Garza said.

The students spent a year preparing, rehearsing and raising money for the trip.

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