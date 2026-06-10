UTRGV begins summer workouts for new-look men's and women's basketball teams

The UTRGV men’s and women’s basketball teams are back on the hardwood as preparations for the upcoming season get underway.

For the men’s team, this season marks the beginning of a new era under first year head coach Brandon Chambers. The roster has undergone a major overhaul, with only two players returning from last year’s squad and 12 newcomers joining the program.

Last year, the team finished third in the Southland Conference with standings and went to triple overtime in the SLC tournament with the eventual champions at McNeese.

“The secret sauce for us is the character of our guys,” Coach Chambers said. “They really care for each other and they want to be great. They have a chip on their shoulder… I’ll tell you this, I knew we were athletic, I didn’t know we were that athletic.”

On the women’s side, UTRGV returns seven players from last season’s roster but their two biggest stars from last year are no longer with the program. All-Conference standouts Jalayah Ingram and Charlotte O’Keefe have moved on, leaving big shoes to fill heading into the new season.

“I think the biggest characteristic Charlotte left us was she led by example,” UTRGV Women’s basketball head coach Lane Lord said. “She showed these players how you have to work every single day and what it takes. The returners that are here really fed off that this spring and during the summer workouts. Now that we’re starting, you can already see it on day one.”

The schedule has yet to be released for either team for next season.