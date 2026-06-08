Former Mission Softball Coach Iris G. Iglesias honored with plaque unveiling

This past week Mission CISD unveiled a plaque honoring the legacy of the one and only Coach Iris G. Iglesias.

"What an honor, I feel privileged. This used to be my playground right here. I loved every minute of it, spent many years here, many years at Mission High and this is just unbelievable to me, just unbelievable." said Iris G Iglesias former Mission Head Softball Coach.

"It's more than a marker, it's a symbol that stamps her history in Mission." said Dr. Cris King Mission CISD Superintendent .

Family members, former players, and community members came out to celebrate a coach whose legacy extends beyond the softball field.

"Seeing her dedication, her pride, her determination, and to build this program, we're very proud of her" says the Daughter of Coach Iglesias, Jessica Iglesias.

Coach Iglesias started the softball program at mission high school back in 1995. Leading years of success under the reigns of Iglesias.

"Mission was one of many, maybe a handful of valley schools that started back then and it just has grown and grown and I think it's a fantastic sport for girls" says Coach Iglesias.

"I was fortunate enough to play for her. She was really strict and hard on us and stuff as well but she was also like a motherly, mom is known as momma coach" says Jessica Iglesias.

Iglesias then retired in 2014 but to this day she misses being out on the field doing what she does best. Her legacy will live on forever at Mission high.