Pump Patrol: Monday, June 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Valley association partners with STC, Donna ISD to create construction trade school
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City of McAllen prepares for FIFA World Cup watch parties at convention...
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'Agents could hear screams' from Hidalgo County tractor-trailer fire carrying 39 undocumented...
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Hidalgo County to prepare kids for hurricane season with a puppet show
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Man pleads guilty in Brownsville sailor's murder
Sports Video
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Four Sharyland baseball players named State Championship All-Tournament team
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Former Mission Softball Coach Iris G. Iglesias honored with plaque unveiling
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Sharyland ISD athletic director shares insight as baseball state championship underway
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Playmaker: Soto a force at the play for the Rattlers state run
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Spurs fans excited for the 2026 NBA Finals