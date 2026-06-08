x

Four Sharyland baseball players named State Championship All-Tournament team

Four Sharyland baseball players named State Championship All-Tournament team
4 hours 19 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 11:24 PM June 07, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Four Sharyland Rattler baseball players earned State Championship All-Tournament team selections. 

Senior first baseman Santiago Soto. 

Junior third baseman Edgar Quintanilla.

Senior shortstop Santiago Balderas.

Junior outfielder Diego Chapa. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days