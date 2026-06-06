Sharyland baseball loses 7-2 in state championship game

The Sharyland Rattlers fell 7-2 Lovejoy in the state championship game on Saturday morning.

The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, was postponed due to inclement weather throughout Friday in Round Rock.

The Rattlers fell into a 3-0 hole in the first inning after RBI hits from Lovejoy’s Lucas Smith and Carson Branch.

Sharyland struck back with a Diego Chapa base hit in the second inning to get on the scoreboard, but Lovejoy continued to add to the lead in the later innings.

Trailing 6-1 going into the sixth, freshman IJ Garza ripped an RBI double to left center and drove in Edgar Quintanilla.

The Rattlers couldn’t continue the rally and Lovejoy would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh with two outs, Nic Valdez popped up to end the game and finish the Rattlers season.

The Rattlers are the fifth team ever from the RGV to finish as a state runner-up in baseball.

“All the credit goes to the kids and everything that they’ve done,” Sharyland head coach Austin Bickerton said when asked about the team’s historic season. “Especially the seniors the past four years. I’m really gonna miss those guys and what they’ve meant to this program. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Sharyland returns a talented roster for 2027 that features standouts from this year such as IJ Garza, Omar Cantu, Diego Chapa, and pitcher Milo Villarreal.

“I just hope they learned a lot from this senior group,” Bickerton said of the players returning next year. “About how to work and how to take the offseason serious. We’ll get after it, we’ll be back.”

The Valley remains winless in baseball state championship games.