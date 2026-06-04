Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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$1.2 million flood warning network aims to give residents hours of notice...
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Input needed for proposed $14.5M flood control project in Las Milpas area
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Los Fresnos students inspired by basketball camp hosted by San Antonio Spurs...
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Bail ordered at $200K for Valley ICE agent wanted in Minnesota
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Ken Paxton announces investigation into energy drink company linked to death of...
Sports Video
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San Antonio Spurs shootaround after game one loss
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San Antonio Spurs talk after game one loss to the New York...
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Sharyland Rattlers preparing for Friday's state championship game
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Sharyland baseball holding final practices ahead of state championship
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PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College