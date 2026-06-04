Input needed for proposed $14.5M flood control project in Las Milpas area

More than a thousand property owners in the area of Las Milpas in south Pharr could benefit from a proposed flood control project, according to Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1.

The district is pursuing the $14.5 million South Lateral Drain Phase Seven project. The plan would widen about five miles of a drainage channel and build two detention ponds designed to hold storm water during heavy rain events.

One pond would cover about 39 acres near Veterans Boulevard. Another would cover about 11 acres near Thomas Road.

"Based on our calculations, we've estimated approximately 1,000 homes that will be improved or benefit from this improvement," HCDD No. 1 General Manager Raul Sesin said. "We have been working to develop and implement projects to address those issues. It's important when we have those rain events to protect the businesses and homes of the area."

Officials say the project is currently in the environmental review phase.

For Pharr resident Guillermo Rodriguez, the project hits close to home. Rodriguez has lived in the area since the 1990s and said he never saw flooding like he did on March 2025.

Water made its way into his home. More than a year later, he is still making repairs.

"They were getting people out with big trucks," Rodriguez said. "We stayed stuck for about a week.”

Now, as hurricane season gets underway, Rodriguez says he is hoping the community is better prepared.

"I have a feeling that this time, I really hope they're prepared, because we all need their help," Rodriguez said. "They have every right and responsibility to do what needs to be done before any disasters happen.”

The drainage district says public input is needed to move the project forward. The deadline to submit feedback is June 12, 2026. Click here to submit feedback.

Watch the video above for the full story.