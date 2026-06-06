Illegal dumping presents flooding risk in Hidalgo County neighborhoods

Illegal dumping is always a challenge, but even more so on days when storms are in the area.

Officials say they're finding all sorts of trash in channels designed to carry stormwater away from neighborhoods.

For one Pharr resident, it's a problem she says she's seen for years. After living through last year's flooding, she believes everyone has a role to play in keeping these ditches clean.

Amparo Hernandez says she's seen it all, from tires and trash to appliances left in or near drainage channels.

"I've always seen it," Hernandez said.

It's a problem she says she's noticed for more than two decades. She worries that when heavy rain falls, trash can create bigger problems.

"When it floods or it rains, a lot of it affects us, this whole neighborhood, because the ditches get clogged up," Hernandez said.

It's a concern shaped by experience.

Hernandez says she was among the people affected by the March 2025 flood. She remembers seeing trash floating through her neighborhood.

"A lot of trash came floating, trash cans, tires, one neighbor was telling me she saw car parts floating," Hernandez said.

Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 says illegal dumping is one of their biggest challenges.

The district tracks areas where crews frequently respond to illegal dumping. Officials say crews routinely find trash inside drainage channels.

"We see tires, we see household trash, we see appliances, sofas, anything and everything gets, unfortunately, dumped into our system," Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 General Manager Raul Sesin said.

Sesin explained what happens if that debris isn't removed.

"If we're not able to get to those illegal dumping sites and clean it up, our system starts backing up. When it starts backing up, then we have a greater possibility of inundation or flooding in the surrounding areas," Sesin said.

To fight the problem, the district says it has full-time crews out daily cleaning ditches and responding to illegal dumping reports.

Officials also use their hot spot map to track problem areas and work with law enforcement to monitor locations where dumping frequently occurs.

"The whiter it is, the hotter the area of illegal dumping that we have. So we monitor those situations and try to communicate with partners, like the constable's office, the sheriff's office," Sesin said.

Officials say county precincts offer locations where people can legally dispose of household trash rather than leaving it in drainage ditches.

The district is also partnering with community groups to educate people about proper trash disposal.

"We partner with them because we want the public to be educated on the importance of not illegally dumping," Sesin said.

Hernandez is a part of those conversations. She's attended community meetings hosted by Arise Adelante, the topic of discussion is illegal dumping and ways to help keep areas clean.

For Hernandez, she says solving the problem will take more than cleanup crew.

"I think we all need to put more attention," Hernandez said.

To learn more about how to prevent illegal dumping, click here.

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