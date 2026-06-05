Elsa man arrested on drug and weapon charges

An Elsa man was arrested on drug and weapon charges at Mario Leal Park on June 2.

According to the Elsa Police Department, officers observed a "suspicious vehicle" at the park after operating hours and made contact with Mauricio Rocha Jr.

During the investigation, officers found a Taurus .38 special revolver, marijuana, cocaine, THC vape devices, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and cash inside the vehicle.

Rocha was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was taken to the Hidalgo County jail and his bond was set at $535,000.