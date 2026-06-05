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Elsa man arrested on drug and weapon charges

Elsa man arrested on drug and weapon charges
4 hours 47 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 1:45 PM June 05, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

An Elsa man was arrested on drug and weapon charges at Mario Leal Park on June 2.

According to the Elsa Police Department, officers observed a "suspicious vehicle" at the park after operating hours and made contact with Mauricio Rocha Jr.

During the investigation, officers found a Taurus .38 special revolver, marijuana, cocaine, THC vape devices, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and cash inside the vehicle.

Rocha was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was taken to the Hidalgo County jail and his bond was set at $535,000.

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