Gov. Abbott fast tracks sterile fly facility in Edinburg to combat screwworm

Governor Greg Abbott is ramping up efforts to protect Texas animals against the New World Screwworm.

He expanded a disaster declaration and is focusing on fast-tracking a project near Edinburg.

On Friday, he announced the state will help speed up construction on an $800 million fly breeding facility at the Moore Air Base where the United States Department of Agriculture started construction in April.

Now it's a race against time to prevent the parasite from spreading.

Abbott is putting more state resources into stopping the spread of a parasite that could hurt the state's $15 billion cattle industry.

RELATED STORY: Gov. Greg Abbott expands state disaster declaration on screwworm infestation in South Texas

"A&M will deploy, immediately, fly testing facilities to the area. They can do this and other activities through their county extension agents," Abbott said.

Sterile male flies are the biggest defense in stopping flesh eating maggots from hurting and possibly killing any warm-blooded animal, pets included.

Female flies lay eggs that never hatch.

Currently, Zavala County and portions of Uvalde County near San Antonio are under a quarantine.

"This is not something we've wanted to face in Texas, but it's something we have prepared for some time," Texas State Veterinarian Dr. Lewis "Bud" Dinges said.

This week, a baby calf in La Pryor, just outside of Uvalde, became the state's first confirmed screwworm case.

Officials say its infested navel wound has been treated and the calf is healing.

"USDA and Texas Animal Health Commission have been in close communication with the owner. The herd has been inspected for additional infestations; there have been none," Dinges said.

RELATED STORY: First U.S. screwworm case confirmed in South Texas

The message for animal and pet owners everywhere? Check for cuts and tick bites. Get them treated, call your vet, and report any suspicious wounds to the Texas Animal Health Commission.

"Pets like dogs and cats with outdoor exposure and untreated wounds need close monitoring all the time," Abbott said.

Texas state officials also announced they are doing targeted outreach from Eagle Pass to Lake Amistad near Del Rio.

They discussed deploying ground release chambers to release sterile flies in the area and increase the number of surveillance traps along the river.

You can report suspected cases to the TAHC 24-hour veterinarian call line at 1-800-550-8242.

If you observe deer, feral hogs, exotic game animals, or other wildlife showing signs of infestation or unusual wounds, report it immediately to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department or your local TPWD wildlife biologist. TPWD wildlife biologists can be reached at 512-389-4505.