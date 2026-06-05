Spurs fans excited for the 2026 NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs fans are living out a childhood dream as their team takes on the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

For fans like Dylan Castillo, the moment is one they have long imagined.

"I feel like right now I'm living a childhood dream. I've always dreamed of a moment like this. I think the experience is going to come on the way and this is going to be one step forward to what we're looking for," Castillo said.

The Spurs and Knicks met before in the 1999 NBA Finals and fans Susana Cruz and Olga Perez were there for that run. They say seeing this rematch brings back memories from 27 years ago.

"I had no idea that that would ever happen again so this is really exciting and that's why I had to be here and I made it a point to make sure that I was here," Cruz said.

"Very special and not only that because it brings back memories and now I'm making new memories with my grandson," Perez said.

Rio Grande Valley support is also showing up at the 2026 NBA Finals through Josh Nieto, whose family and friends live in the area.

"My mom is from Rio Grande City. I got friends out there. Shoutout to Edinburg and La Joya," Nieto said.

Nieto said he appreciates that Spurs center Victor Wembanyama acknowledges the fan support throughout the playoff run.

"I've known for years that the Spurs community had the strength in them and now to finally to see it being channeled into something organized and efficient and effective it's a great joy," Wembanyama said.

"This franchise is legendary and he respects it and we respect him and we love him and look up to him," Nieto said.