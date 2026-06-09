Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Sailor receives 44-year sentence in murder of Angelina Resendiz
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Valley mariachi students perform at Carnegie Hall
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Consumer Reports: What to buy in June 2026
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Brownsville neighborhood floods as construction project raises concerns
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Texas A&M AgriLife launches screwworm task force to protect cattle industry
Sports Video
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12 RGV baseball stars named to All-State teams
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Weslaco among RGV teams to qualify for 7-on-7 state tournament
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UTRGV wins Men's All-Sports Southland Conference title
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Four Sharyland baseball players named State Championship All-Tournament team
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Former Mission Softball Coach Iris G. Iglesias honored with plaque unveiling