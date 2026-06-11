McAllen repair shop has an F-rating and a pattern of broken promises, Better Business Bureau says

An Edinburg man says he paid $2,240 to a McAllen repair shop for equipment and parts—and months later, he is still waiting for results.

Humberto Arruda says he first visited Menchaca Lawn Equipment Repair in April after buying a lawnmower. He says he returned to the shop and found a generator and a concrete saw he wanted to purchase.

"I asked her if she was selling the generator, and she said, 'Yes, but it's not working... it needs parts,'" Arruda said.

Arruda says he paid for the repairs, but they never happened. Each time he went looking for answers, he got a different explanation.

"So I went over there, and she said, 'Oh, I'm waiting for a confirmation,' and this was a week later. So I went again, and she said, 'They're going to mail it to me,'" Arruda said.

After weeks of waiting, Arruda says he decided to take action.

"That's when I filed a BBB complaint," Arruda said.

Arruda is not the only one. A Better Business Bureau official says it continues to receive complaints involving the business.

"We currently have a total of five unanswered complaints against them. The company has an F-rating and a pattern of complaints," Better Business Bureau of the Rio Grande Valley President Hilda Martinez said.

The BBB says many of those complaints involve customers who claim they paid for repairs but never received the work they were promised.

"It's exactly the same situation when we filed a report on them in 2023. Same story. Same promises and does not comply," Martinez said.

Channel 5 News reported on similar complaints involving the business in 2023. A man named Joe Bravo trusted Menchaca Lawn Equipment Repair to fix his ATV.

5 On Your Side: Customers of McAllen repair shop demanding refunds

Arruda says he filed a police report and served the business with a demand notice.

"I already gave her a notice to pay the sum of what I paid her. She has 14 days to send me the funds or file a complaint with the court," Arruda said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Menchaca Lawn Equipment Repair. In a written statement, owner Maria Menchaca said health issues and staffing shortages impacted operations.

She acknowledged some customers experienced delays and said there was never any intent to mislead or defraud customers. After receiving that statement, Channel 5 News stopped by the business to ask additional questions. She told Channel 5 News she had no comment.

"She's not honest; be very careful," Arruda said.

Watch the video above for the full story.