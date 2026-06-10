RGV Red Crowns take on Central Texas Coyotes FC on Wednesday evening

The RGV Red Crowns resume their four-game road trip on Wednesday evening up in Tyler, Texas to take on Central Texas Coyotes FC.

The Red Crowns already played the Coyotes in Harlingen back in mid-May that resulted in a victory for the RGV squad. They are currently on a two-game win streak with back-to-back clean sheets.

The team anticipates a more prepared Coyotes FC squad for Wednesday's match.

"Just keeping us holding ourselves accountable knowing what's at stake," Red Crowns midfielder Cade Erickson said. "I think the pressure comes from us wanting to be on top more than Coyotes putting pressure on us."

"We have to go into every game 0-0 and not be confident just because we beat them here in our home opener," Red Crowns striker Johan Arevalo added. "Now they know how we play; now they know our strategies; they have watched film."

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Woodson Field in Tyler, Texas.