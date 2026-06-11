Safety Alert: Lead Detected In Black+Decker Blender

For many families, a blender is an everyday kitchen appliance, used to make everything from smoothies and soups to homemade baby food. But Consumer Reports is warning consumers about one model that may pose a serious safety risk.

The concern centers on the Black+Decker PowerCrush BL1230 blender. Consumer Reports says it became aware of the issue after reviewing a report submitted to the Consumer Product Safety Commission involving a young child with elevated blood lead levels. According to the report, local health officials believed a blender used daily to prepare baby food may have been the source of the exposure.

That discovery prompted Consumer Reports to investigate further. CR’s safety experts say no material that comes into contact with food should contain lead, a toxic heavy metal that can be especially harmful to young children. Even low levels of lead exposure can affect a child’s development and have lasting health consequences.

Consumer Reports is calling attention to the potential risk and urging consumers to check the products they use for food preparation, particularly if they are preparing food for infants and young children.

If you own the Black+Decker PowerCrush BL1230, Consumer Reports recommends paying close attention to any safety announcements or guidance from regulators and the manufacturer. Consumers who are concerned about possible lead exposure should consult their healthcare provider, especially if the appliance has been used regularly to prepare food for children.

CR says owners should stop using the model for now — especially for making food or drinks for children. If you own this blender, you can contact Black and Decker at support.blackanddecker.com.