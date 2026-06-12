Team Mexico fans gather for big watch party in McAllen for win over South Africa

McAllen hosted a FIFA World Cup watch party at the convention center as Mexico faced South Africa.

The event featured entertainment for kids, a mariachi band, and other fun activities for fans to get engaged and celebrate the start of the global tournament. Rio Grande Valley fans showed up ready to celebrate.

"I'm here because it's Mexico and it's the FIFA World Cup so it's the time of the year like every four years. It's important to celebrate our culture," Mexico fan Lythia Escamilla said.

The World Cup is back on U.S. soil for the first time since 1994. Soccer fans in The Valley came out to mark the moment together.

"Why not celebrate with your own people? And I feel like people that want to celebrate will come celebrate out here with their people," Mexico fan Michael Alvarez said.

"I wanted to be outside, and I want to vibe with the fans and I think it's really fun," Mexico fan Jose Gonzalez said.

Mexico took the win 2-0 over South Africa.

There will be more watch parties held at the McAllen Convention Center for Team Mexico on June 18 and June 24. There will also be watch parties for Team USA on June 12, June 19, and June 25.

The USA plays their first World Cup game on Friday.