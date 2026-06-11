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Thursday, June 11, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s

Thursday, June 11, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
9 hours 13 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 10:59 AM June 11, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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