Thursday, June 11, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Police investigating after more than 20 dogs found abandoned in Mission home
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‘Barbaric and inhumane’: Reactions to arrest of Monte Alto man accused of...
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UTRGV scientist explains how to spot the screwworm fly
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Environmental lawsuit targets SpaceX land deal in Cameron County
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USDA releases sterile flies near Uvalde to fight screwworm spread
Sports Video
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PSJA North & Port Isabel 7-on-7 teams hold joint practice in preparation...
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Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
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Mission city council honors Sharyland Rattlers baseball team for historic runner-up season
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RGV Red Crowns take on Central Texas Coyotes FC on Wednesday evening
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UTRGV begins summer workouts for new-look men's and women's basketball teams