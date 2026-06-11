Recent rain prompts Brownsville to send out mosquito spray trucks
Trucks were out in Brownsville spraying for mosquitoes following heavy rain over the weekend.
City leaders are concerned about standing water left behind from the rainfall.
"We try to just do public roadways and also parks. We don't go into properties," Brownsville Medical Entomologist Yaziri Gonzalez said. "It is based off of weather conditions first and foremost when we're scheduling."
The city also has a mosquito alert app that residents can use to submit mosquito-related reports and track spraying operations.
Crews will be spraying until 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
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