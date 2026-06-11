Monte Alto man charged with cockfighting

Arnulfo Arizmendi. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with organizing a cockfight on his property in Monte Alto, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A dead rooster, several living roosters, and other evidence of cockfighting were found in a warehouse on the property of Arnulfo Arizmendi, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Arizmendi was arrested on June 1 after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The request was made after troopers in a DPS helicopter observed “numerous vehicles gathered” in the 10200 block of Nittler Road in Monte Alto.

The ranch property had suspected cockfighting activity, troopers told deputies.

“As DPS units arrived at the property, several individuals were observed running from the area,” the release stated.

Arizmendi was identified as the homeowner who provided consent for law enforcement to search a warehouse on the property where the roosters were found.

“Witnesses stated that Arizmendi was charging individuals admission to enter the property and attend the cockfighting event,” the release added.

Hidalgo County jail records show Arizmendi was charged with cockfighting and released on a $5,000 bond on June 2.

Spectators were cited and charged with a class C misdemeanor.