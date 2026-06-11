USDA releases sterile flies near Uvalde to fight screwworm spread
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released sterile flies on Thursday at a ranch in La Pryor to fight the spread of screwworm.
La Pryor is near Uvalde, where the first case was reported. There are currently seven active cases of the flesh-eating parasite in the United States — six in Texas and one in New Mexico.
Political blame game follows as screwworm parasite threatens cattle in Texas
The USDA hopes the sterile flies will help stop the spread of the parasite.
"We've increased staffing by more than 1,000%. Since February of this year, we've released 142 million sterile flies here in Texas on this side of the border to prepare for this moment," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said.
The USDA is warning pet owners and farmers to check their animals for any wounds or lesions. Anyone who suspects a screwworm infection should report it immediately.
Click here to report suspected cases of screwworm.
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