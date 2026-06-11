USDA reverses course on pet dogs crossing into Mexico amid screwworm threat

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now enforcing a requirement for dog owners crossing into Mexico to have a screwworm freedom certification when bringing their pets back into the U.S.

The requirement has been in place since November 2024 and was recently modified after seven cases of the New World screwworm were found in Texas and New Mexico.

All dogs re-entering the U.S. from Mexico must meet USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service requirements for screwworm freedom certification.

The certification can be issued by a clinical veterinarian in Mexico who is authorized to sign on behalf of the official government veterinarian. A directory of authorized veterinarians in Mexico who can issue the certification is available online.

Gloria Gonzalez, owner of Pawradise Dog Sanctuary, crosses into Mexico regularly to have stray dogs spayed and neutered in Starr County.

"The prices over there are more accessible, and that's the only way we can afford to do so many spay and neuters," Gonzalez said.

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With screwworm detections in Mexico, Gonzalez has taken steps to protect any open wounds on the animals she transports.

Her vet in Camargo, Tamaulipas, Dr. Esteban Peréz Villarreal, advises all of his clients to treat exposed wounds on their pets as soon as possible. Dr. Peréz is not on the list of authorized veterinarians who can issue the screwworm freedom certification.

Mexico also issued a press release Tuesday stating it suspended the exchange of live animals with the U.S. due to the screwworm. The Mexican animal health service said it is reinforcing inspections of cats, dogs, and pet birds at ports of entry.

Dr. Peréz said he'd like to get official instruction on what to write in a doctor's note that would allow someone to cross through Mexican customs without a problem.

Pet dogs were briefly included on a list of animals not allowed to cross into Mexico, but the USDA reversed course.

"To clarify, this isn't an APHIS decision. Mexico, like all countries, sets its own requirements for live animals entering the country. After the initial report of New World screwworm, pet dogs were temporarily included among the animals ineligible for export from the United States while APHIS worked with Mexico to clarify those requirements. As of today, Mexico is allowing pet dogs to enter using previously established procedures," a USDA spokesperson said.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website states that updated requirements will be posted once they are finalized.

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