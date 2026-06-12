Los Fresnos dancer performs at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

A professional dancer from Los Fresnos just performed on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Raul Passamentt, 24, took part in the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday alongside Mexican pop superstar Belinda.

"I feel very proud, very, very proud. I think that's one thing that crossed my mind right before stepping on stage,” Passamentt said. “I was thinking, 'wow, I can't believe I'm here from the 956, from the Valley, about to step on stage representing this whole community here in Mexico City."

Passamentt may look familiar. Channel 5 News featured him in our Made in the 956 series as a member of the Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández.

"Stepping onto the stage and seeing the stadium full of people, the crowd, just the noise, everything. It was amazing. I kept getting chills the whole time that I was there," Passamentt said.

He is now based in Mexico City. Passamentt said he plans to keep celebrating where he comes from in every performance.