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Texas A&M survey asks Starr County residents about transportation needs

Texas A&M survey asks Starr County residents about transportation needs
4 hours 28 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 4:09 PM June 12, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Texas A&M University wants to know how transportation can improve in Starr County.

A survey is now available online for people to fill out.

Researchers say they learned a lot 4 years ago about the need for public transportation options.

The goal is to get a better understanding of the county's transportation needs.

Click here to participate in the survey.

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