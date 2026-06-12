Texas A&M survey asks Starr County residents about transportation needs
Texas A&M University wants to know how transportation can improve in Starr County.
A survey is now available online for people to fill out.
Researchers say they learned a lot 4 years ago about the need for public transportation options.
The goal is to get a better understanding of the county's transportation needs.
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