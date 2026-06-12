Drivers killed in two-vehicle crash, McAllen police say

Two people died following a crash in McAllen that happened early Friday morning when their vehicles collided, according to police.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the 6400 block of South McColl Road, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Edinburg resident Eber Sanchez and 41-year-old Cesar Eduardo Martinez Jr.

Sanchez was driving a Chevrolet Silverado, and Martinez was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when the collision occurred, police said.

Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.