x

Port of Brownsville marks 90 years with nearly doubled cargo since 2022

Port of Brownsville marks 90 years with nearly doubled cargo since 2022
5 hours 31 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 3:14 PM June 12, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Port of Brownsville marks 90 years with nearly doubled cargo since 2022

Business is booming at the Port of Brownsville, which handled 28 million tons of cargo last year — nearly double what it moved in 2022.

Port officials announced the findings during a Thursday State of the Port address, held to celebrate the port's 90th anniversary. They also discussed job creation tied to companies moving in and expanding.

"These are projects in energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense in critical supply chains. Industries that are reshaping the American economy and choosing to do it here on our waterfront, on our land," Vice Chairman Ernesto Gutierrez of the Port of Brownsville said.

Some of those projects include an oil refinery and NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days