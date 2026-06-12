Port of Brownsville marks 90 years with nearly doubled cargo since 2022

Port of Brownsville marks 90 years with nearly doubled cargo since 2022

Business is booming at the Port of Brownsville, which handled 28 million tons of cargo last year — nearly double what it moved in 2022.

Port officials announced the findings during a Thursday State of the Port address, held to celebrate the port's 90th anniversary. They also discussed job creation tied to companies moving in and expanding.

"These are projects in energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense in critical supply chains. Industries that are reshaping the American economy and choosing to do it here on our waterfront, on our land," Vice Chairman Ernesto Gutierrez of the Port of Brownsville said.

Some of those projects include an oil refinery and NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project.