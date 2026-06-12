Grants available for businesses in Mission's downtown area

Mission businesses in the city’s downtown area could qualify for up to $25,000 in grant funding, according to the Mission Economic Development Corporation.

The money can be used for building improvements, equipment, or inventory and does not have to be paid back.

The funding is only available for businesses along Conway Avenue from 1st to 18th streets in the historic downtown district.

"We've had a really good outcome from the past recipients; we've seen an increase in profits, an increase in employees,” Mission EDC Programs Director Brianna Casares said. “They've been able to hire different individuals to help them with their operations, but really helping with the aesthetics of their actual building."

The application period is open now and closes at the end of the month. Click here to apply.