List: Sandbag distribution sites in the Valley

City of Mission Texas / Twitter

With rain chances increasing this weekend, several cities in the Rio Grande Valley are helping residents get ready with sandbag distributions.

A list of cities holding sandbag distribution events is below. This article will be updated as more cities announce distribution events.

Cameron County

The Cameron County precinct warehouses will hold sandbag distribution events on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The list of locations is below:

City of Brownsville

The city of Brownsville is hosting a free sandbag distribution event for residents until supplies last.

The event is set for Saturday, June 13, at the Public Works Office Building C located at 6035 Jaime J. Zapata and starts at 9 a.m.

City of Combes

Sandbags will be distributed for Combes residents on Saturday, June 13, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Combes Warehouse, located at 21674 Hand Road.

City of Hidalgo

A self-serve sandbag distribution event is happening on Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Payne Arena parking lot.

City of Mission

Free sandbags are being provided every Saturday through the end of hurricane season on the corner at 15th Street and Perkins Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City of Raymondville

Sandbags are being made available to residents behind Raymondville City Hall on the north and south sides of Hidalgo Avenue, adjacent to the railroad tracks.

The distribution schedule is Friday, June 12, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.