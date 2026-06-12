Edinburg residents push for answers over incomplete Alberta Road project

An Edinburg road project is nearing completion, but some residents say the work still isn't done, and they're not getting answers.

Channel 5 News first reported on frustrations along Alberta Road and Shalom Drive back in March. At the time, residents put up a sign along the road that said, “City of Edinburg. We are tired of this mess, get it done. Respectfully, Shalom Drive residents.”

City leaders said the project was moving forward after utility issues were resolved.

Three months later, another neighbor reached out to Channel 5 with new concerns about missing lane markings, speeding drivers, and a lack of communication about when the work will be finished.

The city says the main roadway, intersections, and driveways are now fully paved. The project is in its final phases, which include constructing sidewalks, applying a final layer of asphalt, and adding permanent striping.

"It's very exasperating dealing with this roadwork and not getting it done. Three years is just unconscionable," Edinburg resident Erik Jehle said.

Jehle said he will keep pushing for answers.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city, asking when the project would be completed. The city said the estimated completion date is July 2026.

The city also said police have an active enforcement presence in the area in response to speeding concerns.

Watch the video above for the full story.