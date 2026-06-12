Progreso names fourth police chief in 2 years amid staffing concerns

Progreso has a new police chief — its fourth in two years.

Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa was sworn in Friday, taking over a department that has also seen three city managers come and go in the same period.

"Coming over here — and also because of the stigma that the city of Progreso Police Department has — I think it's a good challenge for me," Figueroa said.

Standing next to Figueroa at the swearing-in ceremony was City Manager Benjamin Arjona, the man who hired him. Friday was also Arjona's last day as resigned from the position.

Interim Police Chief Al Perez also left the role Friday. Perez applied for the permanent position but did not get the job.

Over the phone, Perez told Channel 5 News his working relationship with Mayor Hugo Gamboa soured after the mayor asked for information involving a shooting last September that Perez says involved a city employee. Perez said he was unable to share that information because of an ongoing investigation.

Mayor Gamboa responded to Perez's comments.

"Everybody says their own things. I know he might be a little bit frustrated because he didn't get what he was looking for from the police chief. I have nothing against Mister Al Perez," Gamboa said.

The department is also facing staffing problems. Two officers have already left, leaving three officers handling patrols.

Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Estrada confirmed two of those officers will leave this month.

Channel 5 News asked Mayor Gamboa how he plans to fill those roles.

"Our city manager is currently moving on... We are going to be advertising the position," Gamboa said. "I got to talk to the police chief to see what the plan is. But I'm not tracking anyone leaving anytime soon."

Mayor Gamboa said the city may need assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety or the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office to help respond to calls. As of Friday, no talks have taken place, and nothing is set in stone.

Watch the video above for the full story.