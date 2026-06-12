Harlingen hosts free FIFA World Cup watch party in downtown plaza
Harlingen is hosting a free FIFA World Cup watch party downtown for anyone who wants to cheer on Team USA.
The event at Lozano Plaza starts at 7 p.m., with Team USA's game against Paraguay kicking off at 8 p.m.
The RGV Red Crowns will be at the event selling their signature beers.
"So you can come down, meet some of the Red Crowns, and you can buy their beer and support the team and we're going to have a couple of food vendors out here," Visit Harlingen Director Cassandra Consiglio said. "But we do encourage you to go shopping and go to the restaurants downtown."
Harlingen plans to host another watch party at Lozano Plaza next Thursday to support Mexico.
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