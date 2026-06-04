Brownsville juvenile charged after using AI to create sexually explicit images of female classmates, police say
A juvenile was arrested and charged after using artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit images of female classmates, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The unidentified juvenile grabbed the images from social media and was charged with 10 counts of unlawful production or distribution of deep fake sexually explicit media, police said in a Thursday news release.
The arrest happened on May 27. Police said they are encouraging members of the public who believe they are victims of this type of crime to immediately contact them.
“While AI technology can be used for many positive purposes, it can also be misused in ways that cause significant harm to victims,” police said in the news release. “Creating, sharing, or distributing AI-generated sexually explicit images of another person without their consent is illegal and can result in serious criminal consequences. We encourage our community members to be mindful of the images they share online, especially those involving children and teenagers.”
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