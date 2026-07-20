TxDOT's Operation Slow Down now in effect

Speed-related crashes killed 1,247 people in Texas last year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

In the department’s Pharr district, which includes the entire Rio Grande Valley, a total of 42 fatalities contributed to that number.

The agency said speeding remains the leading factor in deadly crashes, accounting for roughly one-third of all traffic fatalities statewide.

TxDOT is now pushing safety by partnering with law enforcement agencies for Operation Slow Down.

“During this heightened enforcement period, TxDOT provides additional funding and resources to increase patrols and stop drivers who are speeding or driving too fast for conditions,” TxDOT said in a news release. “Although speed related fatalities declined across Texas and in our region in 2025, speed continues to play a role in 150,000 crashes each year.”

During the enforcement operation, which runs from now through Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, drivers are encouraged to match their speed to traffic, road, and weather conditions, increase following distance when traffic is heavy or roads are slick, watch for changing speed limits, and remember that traffic fines double in active school and work zones.