Tractor-trailer involved in human smuggling chase catches fire near Linn, Hidalgo County sheriff says

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

A tractor-trailer involved in a law enforcement chase caught fire on Thursday night, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

The southbound lane of U.S. 281 six miles north of Linn is closed due to the incident, Guerra said, adding that the tractor trailer was involved in human smuggling.

The southbound lane is currently closed until further notice due to the accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Guerra did not provide additional details and instead referred all questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety, but a spokesperson referred all questions to U.S. Border Patrol.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.