Drainage improvement project in Willacy County to bring flood relief

A new flood prevention project could begin this summer in Willacy County.

The area that Dan Fern and his wife call home looks like any other property in Sebastian, but last March they faced a tough outcome.

"I had 15 inches of water outside of the house, and it was up in the air conditioner, and five inches inside of the house, and the entire inside of the house had to be gutted," Fern said.

The couple has lived in their home for the last five years. The flood last March was the first time they were forced out of their home.

"We could not stay here for six months. We had to rent a place for six months because we could not stay here with all the construction work. I mean, we could not do it," Fern said.

The floodwater damaged just about everything inside. From the sheetrock to the backdoor and the cabinets, it all had to be replaced.

Now every cloud on the horizon brings anxiety.

"You are always looking at if it's going to rain. How much rain we are going to get? Is it going to come into the house?" Fern said.

It's a concern Willacy County leaders also face.

"It has come to light in 2019, and then the flood last year, which is the first that I experienced as a county commissioner here in Sebastian. It was devastating to some people," Willacy County Commissioner Precinct 4 Ernie Garcia said.

A new project will bring flood relief to Sebastian.

Crews will widen a drainage canal that handles a majority of the community's stormwater runoff from 70 feet to 100 feet.

Along with the canal widening, plans call for a new 10-acre detention pond to be built near the canal.

The project is a multi-agency effort between Willacy County and its drainage district and Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1.

Fern hopes the improvements prevent another major flooding.

"If I weren't so old, I probably would be selling it or trying to sell it because I can't go through another one of these things. It takes too much out of you," Fern said.

The county says Fern's property is one of 800 set to benefit from the nearly $3 million project. Half of it will be paid for with a state grant.

Crews from Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 will cover and handle the construction instead of writing a check.

Once the state gives the final approval, construction could begin later this month or in early July.

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