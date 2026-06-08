'Agents could hear screams' from Hidalgo County tractor-trailer fire carrying 39 undocumented migrants; 2 suspects identified

Authorities could hear screams coming from a tractor-trailer carrying 39 undocumented migrants after it caught fire near Linn, according to a criminal complaint.

Jairo Juli Holguin-Florentino and Cristian Johansel Mirambeaux-Martinez were identified as the suspects arrested in connection with the incident. Both are facing federal charges of conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants, in a manner in which places in jeopardy the life of any person, according to the complaint.

The incident occurred on June 4 at around 8:36 p.m.

According to the complaint, a tractor-trailer approached the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. During inspection, a Border Patrol K9 alerted agents, and the trailer was directed to a secondary inspection.

The driver, identified as Holguin-Florentino, disregarded instructions and fled the checkpoint. He failed to yield and continued northbound on U.S. Highway 281 before turning southbound back toward Hidalgo County.

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The complaint said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to assist and deployed spike strips. Despite having deflated tires, Holguin-Florentino continued driving until the tractor caught fire near Linn.

Border Patrol agents and DPS troopers immediately removed Holguin-Florentino and a passenger, identified as Mirambeaux-Martinez, from the burning vehicle and placed them under arrest.

Agents could hear screams coming from the trailer and suspected people were trying to get out, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities attempted to break the lock unsuccessfully.

Authorities asked Holguin-Florentino for the key to unlock the trailer and he said it was in the cupholder. Border Patrol agents were able to unlock the trailer and rescued 39 undocumented migrants before the tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames, according to the criminal complaint.

The migrants were identified as nationals from Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela.

Authorities interviewed Mirambeaux-Martinez, who stated Holguin-Florentino is his father-in-law and had picked him up in the tractor trailer. They began traveling northbound with no additional stops.

Two migrants also provided statements, according to the criminal complaint.

Fany Rivera-Vindel, a Honduran national, said she illegally crossed into the United States in May near Miguel Aleman, Mexico, and was heading to Houston. She said she paid $13,000 in smuggling fees and was picked up from a stash house in Roma, according to the criminal complaint.

Rivera-Vindel said she spent a week at a different stash house in Edinburg before being loaded into the tractor trailer.

A second migrant, Naty Leiva-Enamorado of Honduras, said he made an agreement to be smuggled to North Carolina for $11,000, according to the complaint. He crossed into the U.S. illegally through Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in May.

He said he was taken to several stash houses before being loaded into the trailer.

Holguin-Florentino appeared in federal court on Monday and is being held without bond.

Mirambeaux-Martinez also appeared in federal court on Monday but will remains in custody until a detention hearing on Wednesday.