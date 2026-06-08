McAllen woman participates in Tunnel to Towers climb to honor 9/11 heroes

A McAllen woman spent Sunday in New York honoring those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Danessa Peterson took part in the 10th annual Tunnel to Towers Foundation Climb.

"I wanted something that was, I guess, motivating me to exercise. I talked myself out of it, but if I knew that I was doing this for a reason, such as raising money, then it's going to be more motivation, so it's kind of like a win-win," Peterson said.

Step by step, the stairs at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley became a training ground for Peterson, getting her ready for a unique race.

"The stair climb is 104 floors, 2,226 steps of stairs," Peterson said.

She's talking about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Climb. It's held in New York City at the One World Observatory, the highest point in the city.

The climb is a race to honor 9/11 heroes and support current first responders.

"It's actually sold out within 24 hours," Peterson said.

Only 1,250 participants take part. After applying for three years, Peterson was accepted in February. But her journey came with challenges.

In January, she had two spinal surgeries, and she suffered a fall in March

"I had a concussion, I was in the ICU for a few days, and it was bad. I had a brain bleed, and everything and I thought, 'oh no, this is it, I'm not going be able to get back into training,'" Peterson said.

But she did, with the help of her determination and her team. Four days a week, she strengthened both her upper and lower body and soon, her mindset changed.

"You can slow down, but just don't stop, and I kind of look, I want to look at life that way," Peterson said.

Peterson is a lecturer at UTRGV. She says first responders are usually part of her classes.

"They are really young and to think people just like them were the ones that responded that day and I'm just grateful," Peterson said. "It is a way that I can pay it forward, pay it back, however you want to look at that. I just want to honor them."

At Sunday's climb, she did just that, in less than 50 minutes, from the basement to the 102nd floor, just months shy of the 25th anniversary of September 11.

A first time trip to the city that has united a nation that still remembers.

Peterson also raised almost $850 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. To make a donation, click here.