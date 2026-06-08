City of Brownsville creates program to help small downtown businesses

People shopping in Brownsville could soon see new storefronts.

A city program is helping business owners upgrade their shops to encourage more customers to stop by. Customers of businesses approved for the program could see new signs or improvements to parking lots.

The improvements will be paid for in part by the new Big Lift Program. This is an expansion of Brownsville's existing downtown improvement grant.

To qualify, small businesses should have fewer than 20 employees and must have been open for at least two years. Business owners will get up to $30,000 to make the improvements.

"We do have $125,000 set aside for each district, but depending on project cost, we are asking for participants to have a 20 percent match. BCIC will cover 80 percent up to $30,000," Brownsville Community Development Director Eric Quintero said.

The money awarded to businesses can also be used to pay for new paint, windows, lighting for security, signs, and improvement to store parking lots.

Businesses in Brownsville's District 1 can already apply. The money will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applications in other districts will open between now and July 10. Business owners can join a wait list to learn when applications will open in their district.

For more information about the program, click here.