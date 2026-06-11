Veteran Females United inviting community to military sexual trauma, PTSD symposium in Brownsville

Veteran Females United is inviting community members to attend its upcoming symposium on PTSD and military sexual trauma.

The event will raise awareness, provide education, share resources, and foster community support for individuals affected by military sexual trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The event will take place on Friday, June 12, at the ITEC Center, located at 301 Mexico Blvd., in Brownsville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Veterans Females United at 956-426-0101 or go to their website.