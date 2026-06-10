Port of Brownsville drowning victim identified as woman from El Salvador
A 60-year-old woman from El Salvador was identified as the missing woman who drowned at the Port of Brownsville.
The body of Ana Idalia Reyes was found on Friday after family members reported her missing from the port’s fishing harbor, according to the Port of Brownsville Police and Security Department.
A preliminary autopsy report lists the cause of death as a drowning.
Federal agencies and the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
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