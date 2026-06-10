Mission forms advisory committee to rebuild historic preservation efforts

Mission city leaders have dissolved their historic preservation commission and replaced it with an advisory committee.

The city said the old commission lacked the standards, procedures and technical resources needed to enforce preservation efforts.

"In 2021, there was a Senate bill that passed that made sure we had to be in compliance with this. So this is just us basically doing what we need to do to be in compliance with the law," Mission spokesperson Sydney Hernandez said.

The new committee is effective immediately as an ad hoc committee. Members are appointed by the mayor and city council, with a focus on individuals actively involved in preserving local history and heritage.

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Members have already been selected.

The committee will work with the Hidalgo County Historical Commission to develop a sustainable program. It will also establish clear standards, procedures and enforcement mechanisms.

The committee must develop recommendations before the city council can consider a new ordinance.

"The city of Mission remains dedicated to protecting and promoting its historical resources and looks forward to working collaboratively with preservation professionals, community stakeholders and residents to strengthen historic preservation efforts for future generations," the city said in a statement issued last week.