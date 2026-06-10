Rio Grande City recognizes teen author with rare genetic disorder

A 17-year-old from La Grulla has published her first book and is already working on her second.

Edie Faith Garza has Williams syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that can cause developmental delays and learning disabilities.

Her book, "Miracle for Santa," centers on hope and faith. Her mother described how Edie visits libraries and schools to read to children and share her story.

"Do not let a diagnosis limit your dreams. Support them in whatever it is, even if it's making bracelets, if it's making books, maybe movies, or whatever it is, support them," Nubia Garza said.

Edie also spoke about her experience as an author.

"I feel like a powerful woman," Edie Faith Garza said. "Don't worry about your condition. Just let it flow... If things get worse, go tell your parents."

Rio Grande City recognized Edie for the achievement.

Her second book is about tackling her own fear of spiders.