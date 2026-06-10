Alamo Fire Department unveils command center for storm response
The city of Alamo has its first emergency command center, and city leaders showed it off during a Tuesday ceremony.
The center is located at Fire Station No. 2 and will serve as a communication hub during storms and as a training facility.
"What's good about the center, is we have a center location now, and the main reason for that is we can disseminate information out to the public in a timely manner. We want to make sure that information that gets put out is accurate during storms, during inclement weather," Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores said.
The fire station was also renovated, and the department received a new fire truck.
“This celebration carries even greater meaning as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Alamo Fire Department,” the city said in a social media post. “Established in 1926, generations of firefighters have dedicated themselves to protecting our community. One hundred years later, we continue honoring that legacy by investing in the people, equipment, and facilities that will serve Alamo for generations to come.”
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