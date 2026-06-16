Donna residents grab sandbags ahead of heavy rain in the forecast

The city of Donna gave out nearly 2,000 sandbags on Monday at a public works distribution site to help residents prepare for the heavy rain in the forecast.

Donna Mayor David Moreno said crews will load the sandbags for residents.

"We bought a machine that'll help us make the sandbags and we had stored up to 5,000 sandbags," Moreno said. "So now it'll just make it so the citizens can come and drive by. They don't have to take a shovel and shovel their own."

The distribution site is open to Donna residents only. Residents must show proof of residency, such as a water or electric bill.

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City leaders say they will prepare more sandbags if they run out.

"If needed, we're playing this by ear," Moreno said. "I know we're forecasted to get another three or four inches of rain this evening. So we'll play it by ear by tomorrow."

Other city departments, including parks and recreation and the fire department, joined the effort to help distribute sandbags throughout the day.

Donna resident Carlos Lugo was among the hundreds of people who stopped by the site Monday.

"I want to be ready just in case," Lugo said.

Lugo spent the day getting himself and his family ready for more heavy rain.

"Just get prepared, and wherever they're giving out sandbags, go get them," Lugo said.

City leaders say they will reopen the distribution site on Tuesday if necessary.

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