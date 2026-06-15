Sandbag distribution events underway amid Valley-wide flood watch

Photo credit: City of Mission

Sandbag distribution events have been announced amid an ongoing flood watch for the entire Rio Grande Valley through Wednesday.

Heavy rain hit the Valley Monday morning, bringing flooding in some areas.

A list of cities holding sandbag distribution events is below. This article will be updated as more cities announce distribution events.

Cameron County

Due to the increased chance of heavy rainfall Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, Cameron County Precinct Warehouses will resume sandbag distribution today, June 15, from 1 to 5 pm.

Households may claim up to six sandbags, and businesses may claim up to 10 sandbags.

Hidalgo County

Sandbags available for homeowners and businesses located in rural county area, outside city limits.

City of Alamo

Sandbags are available for Alamo residents who are within city limits and have a water account with the city. Residents can pick up sandbags at Alamo City Hall and fill them at the Alamo Sports Complex on Ridge Road or Balli Park

Residents who are 60 years or older or have a disability may request a voucher to receive assistance to get sandbags.

City of Donna

Sandbags are being distributed to residents through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the city’s public works department, located at 1304 Silver Ave. Proof of Donna residency or business ownership is required.

City of Edinburg

Sandbag distribution events will be held at two locations on Monday, June 15, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The locations are the Edinburg Service Center at 1201 N. Doolittle Rd., and the Edinburg Municipal Park at 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

City of McAllen

Sandbags are being distributed to residents starting at 8 a.m. Monday at Westside Park, located at 1000 S. Ware Rd.

City of Mission

Sandbags are being distributed to residents Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at W. 15th Street and Perkins Avenue.

City of Palmview

Sandbags are being distributed to residents through Monday morning at 11 a.m. at the Palmview Municipal Park, located at 613 Palmview Commercial Dr.

City of San Juan

Sandbags will be distributed Monday at 4 p.m. at the San Juan Municipal Park, located at 506 US-83 BUS while supplies last.

City of South Padre Island

Sandbags will be available Monday, June 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Public Works Workshop located at the corner of West Venus and Laguna Boulevard.