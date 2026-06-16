Brownsville plaza fire under investigation

A fire broke out at a business plaza in Brownsville, affecting 12 suites and leaving debris, shattered doors, and windows scattered across the parking lot, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

The fire call came in at about 9 p.m. Monday, and Brownsville Fire Department crews were still on scene more than 12 hours later.

The fire broke out at Wellington Plaza off Price Road. Parts of the building were still smoldering, and smoke was still visible.

"Our main priority is protecting the exposures that are near and adjacent to this building,” Brownsville Fire Department spokesman Hector Martinez said. “We're gonna stay on scene to make sure that the fire doesn't reignite.”

Martinez said it appears the fire started in one area before moving to the attic and spreading to the other offices.

Business owners at the plaza, including those who run a trucking business, a rehab center, and an advertising business, were on the scene.

The area remains blocked off as crews continue to work.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.