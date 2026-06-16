Weslaco flood cleanup underway after more than 6 inches of rain hit the city
Weslaco saw the most flood damage in the Rio Grande Valley after more than six inches of rain fell on the area on Monday.
Water that had reached people's mailboxes was gone, and residents were cleaning up their driveways on Tuesday.
The mayor said water had gone into people's homes in the area.
Emergency crews were actively conducting high-water rescues on Monday.
City crews were making rounds in the area Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 5 News reached out to the city to ask about what worked and what did not during Monday's heavy rain. Check back for updates.
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