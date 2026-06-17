Suspect accused of murdering 3 people in Alton identified

A suspect is in custody after a police chase that stemmed from the discovery of two bodies in a residence, according to the Alton Police Department.

The police chase ended in a crash, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

A report from the sheriff's office obtained by Channel 5 News identified the suspect as Gaurav Chopra. The report indicated the suspect and victims lived in the same residence that the bodies were found in.

Chopra's offenses are described as capital murder of muliple persons and attempted murder.

The report also indicated there is a fourth victim in connection with the crime that authorities have not publicly disclosed.

The investigation began Tuesday at around 9:13 p.m. when Alton police officers responded to a disturbance at the Tuscany Village Subdivision and found two deceased individuals in a home in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

A third individual was hospitalized, Perez added. On Wednesday morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said the third individual was later pronounced dead.

The victims have since been identified as 56-year-old Sweeta Ram, 46-year-old Kamlesh Rani, and 73-year-old Minder Kaur.

The suspect, now identified as Chopra, fled the scene before officers arrived, leading to the police chase that ended near the intersection of 4 Mile Line Road and Glasscock Road when the suspect crashed.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

“At this time, there is no threat to the public. The scene has been secured, cleared, and deemed safe,” Perez said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.